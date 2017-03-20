Police seek info in Neiman Marcus high-end purse burglary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A group of thieves broke into the Neiman Marcus department store at Fashion Valley mall in the early morning hours Friday and stole name-brand purses, resulting in a six-figure monetary loss, authorities reported.

According to police, at approximately 3:20 a.m. a group of 15 suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts forced entry into the store.

The suspects got away with $100,000 - $150,000 worth of high-end purses.

They reportedly arrived at the mall in five different vehicles.

According to authorities, the vehicles used by the suspects are possibly:

a white Chevy/GMC Tahoe/Suburban with black rims

a silver model Ford Taurus

a red Nissan – possibly an Altima

another red sedan and silver sedan.

The photos above show the cars believed to be used by the thieves.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

