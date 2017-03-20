Child on bicycle hit by vehicle in La Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Child on bicycle hit by vehicle in La Mesa

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Monday evening in the area of Bancroft Drive and Grossmont Boulevard in La Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics were soon on the scene tending to the youngster. The severity of the victim's injuries was unknown.

