Hero Doctors: When you're sick sometimes you need a superhero

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sometimes it takes superhero strength for children to battle cancer and other illnesses.

Doctor Batman is a surgeon at Kaiser Permanente named Justin Wu - who called his superpower posse Justin's League.

Their mission is to bring a smile to ever sick child in the pediatric unit.

Dr. Wu said operating on children at Kaiser Permanente may help them physically, but he's found it's the superheroes that help patients heal mentally and emotionally.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met some little heroes at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.