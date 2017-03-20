Lakeside district rethinks decision to remove principals

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - News of potential pink slips did not go over well.

And Monday night, the school board got an earful from the community.

Lakeside Union School board ultimately rescinded the reassignment notices, which were issued last week to all the district's principals and vice principals.

When issued, those notices were met with controversy as parents, teachers and students rallied behind their principals.

At Monday night's special board meeting, community members made their thoughts known with some demanding an apology.

The district's superintendent and board's president did apologize for the notices. The president said that he and three other board members who voted to issue them thought they were doing the right thing at the time to address the budget shortfall the district could be facing next year.

Notices that were issued for three other management positions in the district were not rescinded.