Jessica Lange Is Feuding With Kellyanne Conway (In Her Head) - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jessica Lange Is Feuding With Kellyanne Conway (In Her Head)

Posted: Updated:

FX's 'Feud' star Jessica Lange has ongoing, imagined beef with White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.