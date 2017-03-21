Battle over short-term vacation rentals in Del Mar

Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services Wednesday to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.
Pacific Beach community members on Wednesday came together to fight against short term vacation rentals.
A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old pedestrian in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.
A second sighting of missing Scripps Ranch man who suffers from Alzheimer's was reported Wednesday - giving new hope in the search as the efforts to find him intensify.
The hot weather is bringing some unwanted visitors to many areas of San Diego County. Reports of rattlesnakes are on the rise and experts say snake sightings spike during heat waves. News 8's Steve Price reports from Tierrasanta with what to do if you spot a rattler.
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer.
A dead bat found at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tested positive for rabies, and county health officials are looking for anyone who might have touched the animal.
The San Diego Unified School District’s Summer Fun Café opened for business on Monday, serving up fresh and nutritious lunches to kids all summer long.