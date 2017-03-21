Bryan Cranston Fulfills His Lifelong Dream of Being a Power Ranger, Shows Off His Moves: Watch!

Queen P is going to take her Glam-Ma to the bank! In an adorable new Snapchat from Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick charged her grandma, Kris Jenner, for her potty mouth. RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic With Her Niece & Nephew 'Squad' "She said a bad word," the adorable 4-year-old ...
Yes, they really did! Saturday Night Live alums Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers resurrected their popular sketch "Really?!" on Wednesday night, when Poehler visited Meyer's Late Night. MORE: Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon Compete With the Help of Young Girls in 'Are You Smarter Than a Smart Girl?' T...
Miley Cyrus is ready for summer! The 24-year-old singer had some fun in the sun with her dogs on Wednesday. "Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!" Cyrus captioned a shot of herself in a tangerine-colored bikini and black baseball cap. WATCH: Mi...
Prince Philip is back home after a day-long stay at the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Wednesday. Buckingham Palace confirmed to ET that the Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital on Thursday morning. RELATED: Prince Philip, 96, in 'Good Spirits' After Being Admitted to the Hospital Followi...