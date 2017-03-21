Suspect surrenders peacefully in La Mesa standoff

LA MESA (CNS) - A SWAT standoff at a La Mesa home ended early Tuesday with a man's arrest.



The incident on Blackton Drive near Massachusetts Avenue began Monday night with a report of a disturbance, according to La Mesa police.



A dispute between roommates escalated into a shooting around 10:40 p.m., according to reports. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.



The shooting suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m., according to a police dispatcher.

The 29-year-old was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.