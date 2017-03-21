How auto dealers can use "starter interrupter" to repossess your - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

How auto dealers can use "starter interrupter" to repossess your car

Posted: Updated:

(CBS News) - The auto industry could be reshaped by a repossession device for cars. “Starter interrupter” technology makes a vehicle impossible to start after the owner misses a payment, but federal regulators are asking questions about how at least one auto finance company uses the equipment, reports CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.