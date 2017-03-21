Adele Fans Get Engaged Live on Stage At Concert: 'That Wasn't Pl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Adele Fans Get Engaged Live on Stage At Concert: 'That Wasn't Planned'

Updated: Mar 21, 2017 10:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.