CBS renews "Big Bang Theory" for two more years

James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.
Ron Howard is taking command of the Han Solo "Star Wars" spinoff after the surprise departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.
Global liquor behemoth Diageo said Wednesday it will pay up to $1 billion to buy a tequila brand co-founded by movie star George Clooney.
BIG3 basketball league creator Ice Cube explains the genesis of his hip-hop nickname, then bestows one upon Stephen.
'The Big Sick' star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani remembers growing closer with his girlfriend's (now-wife's) parents while they found themselves together at the hospital.
'Rough Night' star Scarlett Johansson partied with a grandma named Geraldine who, as Reddit users pointed out, has old photos that look eerily identical to Scarlett.
Growing up, 'Veep' star Sam Richardson was constantly being ridiculed for using one hometown's regional lexicon in the other.
How many similarities could possibly exist between South Africa's President and Donald Trump? Well, according to 'Born a Crime' author and 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah.
'1984' star Olivia Wilde discusses the upcoming Broadway rendition of George Orwell's classic novel and the resurgence of the story's relevance.
'Orange is the New Black' star Uzo Aduba believes fear is an artificial impediment that we create over time in our own minds.
Like Stephen, 'Homecoming King' star Hasan Minhaj had the chance to perform at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The only difference was that Stephen had a president.