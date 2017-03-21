Police: Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live

CHICAGO (AP) - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was apparently sexually assaulted by five or six men or boys on Facebook Live, and none of the roughly 40 people who watched the live video reported the attack to police, authorities said Tuesday.
Police only learned of the attack when the girl's mother approached police Superintendent Eddie Johnson late Monday afternoon as he was leaving a department in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. She told him her daughter had been missing since Sunday and showed him screen grab photos of the alleged assault.
He said Johnson immediately ordered detectives to investigate and the department asked Facebook to take down the video, which it did.
Guglielmi tweeted Tuesday that detectives found the girl and reunited her with her family, and that they're conducting interviews.
He said Johnson was "visibly upset" after he watched the video, both by its contents and the fact that there were "40 or so live viewers and no one thought to call authorities."
It is the second time in months that the department has investigated an apparent attack that was streamed live on Facebook. In January, four people were arrested after a cellphone footage showed them allegedly taunting and beating a mentally disabled man.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.
Look for News 8's Carlo Cecchetto, AM 760's Mike Slater, KFM-BFM's Sara and more than 1,200 volunteers carrying BIG RED SHOES all over San Diego intersections. The Live Drive event is Thursday, June 22 from 6:30AM - 9:30AM.
The "Black Knights'' of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks'' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 returned home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.
A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old pedestrian in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.
Firefighters are getting a new tool this summer that promises quicker wildfire containment times and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.
Many consumers swear by the benefits of coconut and coconut oil-based products in their diet and hygienic routine, but data from a new study suggests that the benefits may be oversold.
Firefighters rescued an employee who suffered a back spasm while working on a ship at Continental Maritime of San Diego on Bay Front Street in Barrio Logan.
County firefighters and the San Diego Padres are coming together to bring great tasting chili to baseball fans and financial support to families battling Muscular Dystrophy.
A 54-year-old biotech worker accused of shooting and seriously wounding a fellow employee at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace is scheduled to be arraigned Thurday at the downtown courthouse.
Extreme heat is in the forecast for the deserts again Thursday, but temperatures in the rest of inland San Diego County will be somewhat lower than they had been for the past few days.