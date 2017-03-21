That's not carry-on: Snake gets loose on Alaska flight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A snake carried onto a commuter airplane flying between Alaska communities caused a commotion this past weekend.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports that the loose snake was spotted Sunday on a 90-minute Ravn Alaska flight between Aniak (AN-ee-ak) in southwest Alaska and Anchorage.
Photos show a pale snake about 4 to 5 feet long curled up under a carry-on bag. Another shows a flight attendant placing it into a trash bag.
A snake curled up under a carry-on bag on a flight in Alaska, KTVA-TV
An employee places the snake in a trash bag on a flight in Alaska, KTVA-TV
Ravn Alaska spokesman William Walsh says a passenger violated airline policy by bringing the snake aboard. He didn't confirm the type of snake or whether the passenger could face charges.
Walsh says the airline prohibits rodents and reptiles, including snakes, from being used as emotional support animals. Snakes aren't found in most of Alaska.
The flight landed as scheduled in Anchorage.
