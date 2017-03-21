Donald: The Musical (with Tim Minchin, Ben Platt and Abigail Spencer)

Tim Minchin, Ben Platt, Abigail Spencer and James Corden perform a parody of Matilda's "When I Grow Up" playing the roles of Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon, respectively, wondering what running the world would be like as adults.

