IntelliGender: San Diego court rules it's a scam

The San Diego Zoo said Thursday that its collection of African penguins has begun moving to the Africa Rocks exhibit, which is scheduled to open to the public in phases beginning next week.
A Chula Vista man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine following his guilty plea Thursday to trying to smuggle cocaine and methamphetamine while employed as a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
Residents are concerned at a local dog park after at least one dog got sick and died after spending time there.
The San Diego Follies is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a show called the "Best of the Best."
A Lincoln Park resident was wounded outside his home Thursday in a shooting carried out by an unidentified assailant, San Diego police reported.
The "Black Knights'' of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks'' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 returned home to Naval Air Station North Island Thursday following a six-month deployment.
San Diegans helped fill some big shoes Thursday. About 1,500 volunteers took to the streets as part of Red Shoe Day to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House San Diego. News 8's photojournalist Ann Marie brings you highlights from the day.
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.
Firefighters are getting a new tool this summer that promises quicker wildfire containment times and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next year, according to a budget approved Thursday by the authority's Board of Directors.