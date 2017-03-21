Doctors remove extra legs, spine from infant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Doctors remove extra legs, spine from infant

Posted: Updated:

WARNING: the video in this story contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.  

Doctors in Illinois have successfully performed a life-changing surgery on a baby girl from Africa. 

She was born with four legs and two spines and likely would have faced paralysis. 

Don Champion shared details about the story.

