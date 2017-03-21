81-year-old's love affair with the older woman

Writing a poem a day every day for a year sounds like something a teenager would do for his first love.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to Oceanside for a love story that involves lots of rhyming and a big game hunt.
The San Diego Follies is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a show called the "Best of the Best."
The fast food chain Jack In The Box was founded in San Diego in 1951, and three years later in 1954, they launched their taco.
Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, has no cure, but you wouldn't know that by spending a day with La Jolla resident Bill Andrews.
\In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.
KFMB Stations are proud to welcome back one of the most recognizable voices in San Diego radio to AM 760.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos teenager has become the youngest person to ever graduate from Palomar College - at the age of 13. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a little Mozart in the making.