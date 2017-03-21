81-year-old's love affair with the older woman - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

81-year-old's love affair with the older woman

Posted: Updated:

Writing a poem a day every day for a year sounds like something a teenager would do for his first love. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to Oceanside for a love story that involves lots of rhyming and a big game hunt.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.