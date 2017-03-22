Reese Witherspoon Dishes on What It's Like to Make a Movie With - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reese Witherspoon Dishes on What It's Like to Make a Movie With Oprah Winfrey: 'She'd Do the Voice!'

Updated: Mar 22, 2017 4:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.