Reese Witherspoon Dishes on What It's Like to Make a Movie With Oprah Winfrey: 'She'd Do the Voice!'

Ryan Seacrest has yet to officially sign on as the host of ABC's American Idol reboot, but admits that he's "sorting through the details of it."
It's no secret that stars live glamorous lives, but at the end of the day, there's nothing better than a good cuddle with their furry friends!
A formidable actress, Laura Dern has been working in Hollywood since age 5. At 13 years old, the daughter of icons Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern became the youngest Miss Golden Globe and soon thereafter earned critical acclaim with her breakout role in Blue Velvet. The 1986 film also marked the f...
Kendra Wilkinson isn't shy about her adventures with Botox, but nearly a year after documenting her first procedure on Snapchat, she's staying away -- and for good reason.
While Jamie Foxx has been romantically linked to Katie Holmes for some time now, he recently implied that he was a single man when discussing his love life.
Baby bump, bikini, and beach! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has no problem soaking up the sun while waiting for her third child to arrive. The 25-year-old MTV standout is currently enjoying a trip to the Virgin Islands with her sons, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3.