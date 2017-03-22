Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future

Forty-five different restaurants and businesses will swarm Adams Avenue on Sunday for the 17th Annual Taste of Adams Avenue street fair. The event will feature restaurants, coffee houses, breweries, bakeries, farms, wine bars and other unique boutiques in Kensington, Normal heights and University Heights that call Adams Avenue home.
A security guard who was wearing a tactical vest when he was pulled over and put in a carotid hold by a sheriff's detective in Del Cerro was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.
If you’re planning on celebrating Take Your Dog to Work Day, there are proper pet etiquette, or "petiquette" rules you must follow.
Starting Thursday, Uber users in San Diego will be charged a fee if they keep their driver waiting more than two minutes.
A 54-year-old woman was killed Thursday when she was struck by a tow truck while crossing a street in Oceanside.
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.
Search volunteers on Thursday went door-to-door in Scripps Ranch hoping to turn up any clues that may lead them to a man who went missing one week ago.
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Terrance Christopher Stahovich. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The San Diego Zoo said Thursday that its collection of African penguins has begun moving to the Africa Rocks exhibit, which is scheduled to open to the public in phases beginning next week.