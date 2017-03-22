Widow Of Slain Baton Rouge Officer Gives Birth To Baby Boy Months After Husband's Death

The heartbreaking obituary of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who recently took her own life has suggested she was pushed to do after relentless torment by bullies at her high school.
A stuffed animal has been credited with saving a Massachusetts boy’s life after he fell about 18-feet out of a window.
Brendan Dassey, the nephew of convicted killer Steven Avery who was featured in the docuseries Making a Murderer, could be one step closer to freedom after a Wisconsin appeals court upheld a ruling that his confession was coerced.
A Texas mother was arrested after her baby drowned in a bathtub while she was messaging on Facebook, authorities said.
The eccentric millionaire who triggered a deadly treasure hunt for $2 million in gold is under mounting pressure to bring the search to an end.
A 4-year-old girl caught her mother completely off guard when she was heard calling the woman fat, but ultimately decided to use the experience to teach her daughter a lesson.
An Alabama couple has been arrested after the pair brought their infant daughter to an Indiana bar, where her mother allegedly breastfed her while drinking beer and offered to have sex with people who would buy her more alcohol, authorities said.
The grieving widow of a California man who died while running a 5K race in 100-degree heat is demanding to know why the event wasn't canceled.