School bus overturns on I-8 in La Mesa

News 8's Ashley Jacobs introduces us to a smorgasbord of exciting entertainment from around the globe as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park kicks off Summer Safari fun.
The coauthors of an international best-seller took a break from their cross-country tour to inspire positive change in the lives of women in San Diego.
Residents are concerned at a local dog park after at least one dog got sick and died after spending time there.
Five years after the Sweetwater Union High School District board spent $4.5 million to put iPads in the hands of seventh graders, nearly all of the Apple tablets are classified as out of inventory, lost or stolen.
The perfect beach day meets a pizza night. A new restaurant in the North Country is delivering pizza right to the sand.
Gayle King, “CBS This Morning” co-host and editor at-large of “O, the Oprah Magazine,” will join Oprah Winfrey this summer as they embark on their maiden "Share Your Adventure” expedition.
Forty-five different restaurants and businesses will swarm Adams Avenue on Sunday for the 17th Annual Taste of Adams Avenue street fair. The event will feature restaurants, coffee houses, breweries, bakeries, farms, wine bars and other unique boutiques in Kensington, Normal heights and University Heights that call Adams Avenue home.
A security guard who was wearing a tactical vest when he was pulled over and put in a carotid hold by a sheriff's detective in Del Cerro was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.
If you’re planning on celebrating Take Your Dog to Work Day, there are proper pet etiquette, or "petiquette" rules you must follow.
Starting Thursday, Uber users in San Diego will be charged a fee if they keep their driver waiting more than two minutes.