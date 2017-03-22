School bus overturns on I-8 in La Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

School bus overturns on I-8 in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - A school bus overturned on a freeway transition in La Mesa Wednesday.
   
No students were aboard the bus when it rolled on the connector from eastbound Interstate 8 to State Route 125 around 9:15 a.m., and the driver was not injured, according to the California Highway Patrol and Heartland Fire & Rescue.
   
A tow truck was requested to haul the disabled bus out of the lanes, according to the CHP.

