Fallbrook parents angry after second school lockdown in a month

A woman who stole $565,000 from the Escondido concrete business where she worked and gambled the money away at local casinos was sentenced Friday to six years in state prison.
San Diego civic and business leaders are scheduled to travel to Vancouver next week to strengthen trade ties with Canada.
Investigators working to identify and track down a man who fatally assaulted a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach released surveillance-camera footage of the suspected killer Friday.
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson returned to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.
Gayle King, “CBS This Morning” co-host and editor at-large of “O, the Oprah Magazine,” will join Oprah Winfrey this summer as they embark on their maiden "Share Your Adventure” expedition.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs introduces us to a smorgasbord of exciting entertainment from around the globe as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park kicks off Summer Safari fun.
The coauthors of an international best-seller took a break from their cross-country tour to inspire positive change in the lives of women in San Diego.
Residents are concerned at a local dog park after at least one dog got sick and died after spending time there.
Five years after the Sweetwater Union High School District board spent $4.5 million to put iPads in the hands of seventh graders, nearly all of the Apple tablets are classified as out of inventory, lost or stolen.
The perfect beach day meets a pizza night. A new restaurant in the North Country is delivering pizza right to the sand.