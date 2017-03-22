Fallbrook parents angry after second school lockdown in a month

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A report of a possible gun-related threat against Fallbrook and Ivy high schools Wednesday prompted an hours-long lockdown of the two neighboring campuses.

The security alert went into effect about 10:30 a.m., according to school and sheriff's officials. Deputies were dispatched to check for any hazards at or around the campuses.

The lockdowns remained in effect through the mid-afternoon. Authorities gave an all-clear for students to be released from their classrooms shortly before 3 p.m., according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The lockdown started after a student reported seeing another student with a gun inside a restroom.

Sheriff's deputies searched the campus but did not find any weapons.

Parents waiting outside the school communicated with their children via text message and waited for the students to be released.

They expressed frustration over safety at the school.

This was the second time in a matter of weeks that the campus was put on lockdown.

On Feb. 3, three students were arrested at Fallbrook High after a loaded gun was found inside a classroom.

A meeting for parents was held Wednesday evening at the Fallbrook High campus.

Fallbrook high spent most of the day on lockdown after student reported seeing another student with gun inside a restroom..@CBS8 at 5 pic.twitter.com/MLAZsRJb97 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) March 22, 2017

RELATED COVERAGE