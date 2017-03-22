New fire trucks delivered to County Fire Authority

JAMUL (CBS 8) - A big addition - just in time for what could be a busy fire season.

The Jamul Indian Village delivered brand new fire trucks to the County Fire Authority.

One of the donated trucks – a $1 million dollar ladder truck - reaches heights older trucks could not. And the $500,000 pumper truck will improve emergency services for the Jamul area.

The $1.5 million dollar equipment donation is part of a multi-million dollar comprehensive fire and life services agreement between the tribe and San Diego County.

Other improvements to come from the agreement include road repairs, safety improvements to Highway 94 and additional projects.

The trucks were paid for with revenue from the Hollywood Casino.