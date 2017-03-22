Audience Q&A: Really Stupid Questions - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Audience Q&A: Really Stupid Questions

Posted: Updated:

James Corden takes a few moments to answer questions from his audience and things turn sour when the questions lack any kind of substance.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Carpool Karaoke: The Series - Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Preview

    Carpool Karaoke: The Series - Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Preview

    Thursday, June 22 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-22 19:56:08 GMT

    James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.

     

    James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.

     

  • Emoji News

    Emoji News

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:40:47 GMT
    James tests the audience on the latest headlines by presenting them in emoji form. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.  
    James tests the audience on the latest headlines by presenting them in emoji form. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.  

  • Flinch with Iggy Azalea, Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara and Lily James

    Flinch with Iggy Azalea, Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara and Lily James

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:31:04 GMT

    James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.

     

    James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.