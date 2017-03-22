University City High School sexual assault case being investigated

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police on Wednesday confirmed a sexual assault investigation is underway at University City High School.

According to SDPD, the alleged assault took place last week on campus during school hours and it involved two students. The case has been handed over to the district attorney for review.

Parents told CBS News 8 after a planned meeting on all matters with the school Wednesday night they are frustrated but glad the sexual assault was not ignored.

"I thought that it was very good to call the chat to make sure parents were aware," said Dawn Vettese.

"This was not an isolated incident. This was not a random attack. This was not someone who came onto campus and targeted our children," said Captain Joe Florentino, SDPD.

Because the case involves minors, authorities have not released many details.

"It concerns me that something like this would happen around the school. As parents, we did not know about it," said Sandra Joseph.

During Wednesday's Principal's Chat, Capt. Florentino said the "school district looks at this as an opportunity to tighten up our security measures and make sure we are doing things right and everyone can always improve."

Parents told CBS News 8 that while many questions remain unanswered regarding the alleged sexual assault, they are pleased the district is stepping up to hear their concerns.

A spokesperson for the district attorney said they could not comment on the case because it involves juveniles and details on arrests have not been released.

On Wednesday UCHS' police released the following statement:

"Student safety is our highest priority. Besides monitoring all of our schools, we have a mixture of School Police and security officers on our sites, complimented by procedures to ensure a safe and secure learning environment. We are aware that a serious incident was reported to have occurred off the main campus between two UC High School students. San Diego Police is leading the investigation, with support from San Diego Unified School Police. Please contact San Diego Police for more information."