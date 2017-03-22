Investigators fear more victims exist in Escondido predator case

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - More details are emerging on the man arrested Tuesday in a series of attempted kidnappings in the North County.

Authorities say Spicer Van Allen Conant targeted underage girls and young women, asking them to get inside his car.

46-year-old Conant of San Marcos was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, minutes after an 18-year-old woman agreed to get into his red 1994 Mazda Miata convertible, according to police.

In the trunk of the suspect's car, police found an AR-57 assault rifle and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, Lt. Justin Murphy said.

Beginning early last May, Conant allegedly drove up alongside girls and women on various Escondido roadways, asked them for directions to nearby streets or freeways and then urged them to get into his car, Murphy said.

Following the first several suspected abduction attempts, which involved girls ages 15 and 16, police identified Conant as the suspected perpetrator via a cellphone photo taken by a witness, Murphy said.

Several victims have come forward, but investigators fear more may be out there.

Conant was being held in an isolation holding cell Wednesday with an arraignment scheduled for Thursday.

