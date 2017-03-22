Water Authority: San Diegans overcharged for water

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local civic and business leaders have launched a "Stop the Spending" campaign when it comes to water rates.

The San Diego County Water Authority says San Diegans are being overcharged for water.

The agency is calling on one of its main suppliers - the Metropolitan Water District - to stop unnecessary water rate increases.

"This organization in Los Angeles is spending $1.2 billion dollars on unnecessary things that we, as rate payers in San Diego, are having to pay part of," said Jim Madaffer, the San Diego County Water Authority Vice Chair.

San Diego gets 41 percent of its water from the Metropolitan Water District, but the city has been working on increasing local water supplies.