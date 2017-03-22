Inside the show that celebrates the great outdoors

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - The annual Fred Hall Show returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the 41st first year.
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff takes a deep breath and jumps in to the family fun.
The show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds March 23 – 26.
It is San Diego's biggest fishing and boat show; and biggest outdoor recreation event of the year.
The event will feature nearly 500 booths with hundreds of boats, vehicles, campers and RVs. Over 200 seminars will be given during the 4-day show.
