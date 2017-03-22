Woman seriously hurt in Carmel Valley crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old motorist suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a collision at a Carmel Valley intersection.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m., when the woman drove her 2002 Lexus sedan into the path of a northbound 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee while trying to make a left turn from westbound Via Mar de Delfinas onto West Ocean Air Drive, according to San Diego police.

Medics took her to a hospital for treatment of severe trauma, including a fractured hip, an open fracture of her left femur and internal bleeding, Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The other motorist, a 24-year-old man, and a teenage passenger in the Lexus sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the woman violated the other driver's right of way just before the collision, Tansey said.