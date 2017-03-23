EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough Talks Sharing Her Endometriosis Pain With Her Fiance: 'I'd Be Curled Over'

Serena Williams is so grateful for everything that her parents have taught her.
Paris Jackson has a new tattoo dedicated to her late father, Michael Jackson.
Happy birthday, Solange Knowles!
Kelly Osbourne isn't a big fan of sample sizes.
Olive and Frankie are lucky girls!
There are some things certain people just shouldn't do... and Ansel Elgort attempting to sing the Spanish parts of Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" might be one of them.
Aaron Carter is fighting back against a "so-called fan" who he overheard body-shaming him.
Matthew Morrison and his wife are making the most of their final moments as a family of two!
Britney meets Britney!
This gorilla is going B-A-N-A-N-A-S right now!