17,000 AT&T workers will come back on the job Thursday

This file photo shows an AT&T logo on an AT&T Wireless retail store front. After a one-day walkout, 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada will come back on the job Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada are returning to their jobs after a one-day walkout. They had been protesting changes in job duties for some employees.

A Communications Workers of America union local official had said Wednesday that AT&T was asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job. The CWA said Thursday that AT&T will no longer require technicians to do work tasks that they weren't trained to do. AT&T says its agreement with the union "clarified some work processes on assignments for a group of technicians."

The strike had taken people who install cable and phone service and who work in call centers off the job. AT&T says it had contingency plans.

Negotiations continue over new contracts for workers.

