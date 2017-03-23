Local Rep. Duncan Hunter under investigation by DOJ

A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
A 30-year-old man who was hit by a car in San Marcos while jaywalking Saturday morning died in a hospital, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.
A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday morning in Mission Viejo and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.
National City police were responding to a shooting scene with "multiple victims'' Saturday morning, but it was unclear if there were any fatalities, according to officials.
Two Subway sandwich shops in San Diego were robbed at gunpoint Friday, possibly by the same masked thief, authorities reported.
Home surveillance cameras captured two women stealing mail right out people’s mailboxes in a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood this week.
Short-term lodging service Airbnb on Friday released a report about the $420 million impact it has on San Diego’s economy.
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of San Diego's most treasured attractions - SeaWorld's Bayside Skyride. Since 1967, more than 20 million guests have soared above Mission Bay on its iconic gondolas.
Investigators working to identify and track down a man who fatally assaulted a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach released surveillance-camera footage of the suspected killer Friday.