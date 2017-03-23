Rocky: Happy Maltese mix look for new best friend

Breed: Maltese mix

Age: 8 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Adoption Fee: $95

Rocky, an eight-year-old Maltese mix, is looking for her new best friend. Rocky is a happy guy who is friendly and engaging with everyone he meets. He loves to explore and be active, but he’s also affectionate and will be happy to curl up next to you on the couch after your adventures together. Rocky will most likelybe happiest as the only dog in his new home, but he has interacted with other dogs at the shelter and could be happy with the right fit.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

Rocky is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 East Valley Parkway. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (760) 888-2247.

Adoption Hours:

7 days a week: 10am - 6pm