Arrest made in Paradise Hills hit-and-run from January

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that took place in January in Paradise Hills.

On Jan. 19 at about 7:15 a.m., police officers responded to reports of a hit and run collision n the 5900 block Albermarle Street in the Paradise Hills neighborhood.

The victim was carried approximately 30 to 40 feet before rolling off the suspect vehicle's hood. The victim died at the scene, despite the lifesaving efforts of neighbors and paramedics.

The 49-year-old victim was retrieving an umbrella from a parked car when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the double-yellow lines and struck him.

The driver did not stop.

At the time of the accident, the victim's family identified the man struck as Jose Padron and shared a photo with CBS News 8.

Investigators from the San Diego Police Traffic Investigations Unit say that James Arthur Robbins was the driver who fled the scene. On Tuesday, felony hit and run charges were filed on Robbins, who was already in custody on a parole violation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

