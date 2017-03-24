Amber Alert: Toddlers found safe in Desert Hot Springs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Amber Alert issued Thursday night for two toddlers has been canceled.The two have been found safe.



Riverside deputies found 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez at 2:30 Friday morning in desert hot springs.



The brothers were in the backseat of their babysitter's car yesterday when it was stolen in cathedral city.



Deputies say the kids are okay.



The search for the carjacking suspect who started it all continues.

An amber alert was issued after a suspect stole a white 2016 Honda Accord, with two Hispanic male children ages one and two-years-old in Cathedral City.

According to Cathedral City Police, the suspect stole the car with the children inside from the 31500 block of Whispering Palms.

The alert says the boys are 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez.

Police say they have no information on the suspect.

The license plate on the vehicle is 7TJR654. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Ramon Rd.

Cathedral City Police is asking anyone with information to please call, 911.