Spring Breakers are heading to the Beach!

A pedestrian was gunned down in the street in Logan Heights late Saturday night when a passing vehicle stopped and a passenger got out and opened fire before the car sped away from the scene, according to San Diego Police homicide detectives.
Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.
Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.
A 30-year-old man who was hit by a car in San Marcos while jaywalking Saturday morning died in a hospital, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday morning in Mission Viejo and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.
Two Subway sandwich shops in San Diego were robbed at gunpoint Friday, possibly by the same masked thief, authorities reported.
Home surveillance cameras captured two women stealing mail right out people’s mailboxes in a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood this week.
Short-term lodging service Airbnb on Friday released a report about the $420 million impact it has on San Diego’s economy.