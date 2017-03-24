Woman, 29, Gifts New Home to Grandparents Who Never Had Electricity or Running Water

A day at the amusement park became anything but fun for a girl who's seen in video dangling from a ride as shocked bystanders wait anxiously to catch her from below.
A California father recently had the bizarre experience of burying his son and then finding out he wasn't dead.
A Texas mother of two was jailed Saturday after cops say she left her kids in hot car where they died.
A Florida firefighter was arrested after he attacked a man who refused to give him a cigarette, deputies said.
A kind-hearted Florida police officer couldn't help but adopt a poor kitty brought to the police station during an overnight shift.
At least one person was killed and another injured after a plane crashed into a Florida daycare center Saturday morning.
Around 100 firefighters were dispatched to battle a four-story apartment blaze in Washington, D.C. that left residents jumping from windows.
After a Kentucky woman battling breast cancer said a MAC Cosmetics counter would not adjust their practices according to her compromised immune system, she is thanking a make up artist who was more than happy to adhere to her needs.
An 81-year-old going out for “coffee” led cops on a slow-speed chase while going the wrong way on a Texas street Thursday.