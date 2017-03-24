Man shot to death in Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was underway Friday into the shooting death of a 47-year-old man in the Mountain View neighborhood.



Officers sent to the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday found James Gerald Arberry of San Diego in the street suffering from an apparent bullet wound to his upper body, San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin said.



Arberry died at the scene despite efforts by officers and paramedics to save his life, Griffin said.



A description of the shooter was not immediately available. Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call homicide investigators at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.