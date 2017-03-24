Mountain View house fire injures two, kills a dog

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Mountain View-area house fire injured two people Friday, killed a dog and displaced five residents.

The blaze in the 500 block of South 36th Street erupted about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 15 minutes to subdue the flames, which killed a dog, officials said.

The fire also left two people and a second dog suffering from smoke inhalation. Medics took the residents to UCSD Medical Center and revived the stricken pit bull at the scene with special equipment designed to treat pets.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the five adults who live in the house arrange for interim shelter.

The fire was ruled accidental, but the cause was unclear, the department's Monica Munoz said.

Officials set the monetary losses at $175,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents.