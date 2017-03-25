President Trump supporters rally in Vista

VISTA (CBS 8) - A rally in Vista on Friday in support of President Trump quickly flipped as Trump protesters started outnumbering those supporting the president.

Patti Siegmann and a pack of President Trump backers rooted and cheered for him at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista, despite Friday's failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"We are going to defend him no matter what. I am not surprised because there are people who will always buck the system, but I trust President Trump and I know that he will work through it," she said.

Duane Siegmann, who is an organizer within the 49th District, said they "picked this place because that's our Congressman and we need to show him that we are standing for what is right. We need to remind him to stand on what is right."

The president's supporters were not the only ones on Friday to show up with bright posters.

Trump protesters made their way to the corner of Gateway and Shadowridge Drives shouting, "Donald Trump must be impeached."

"They tried to repeal it and they could not - they failed," said one anti-Trump demonstrator.

One "Obamacare" supporter came all the way from San Clemente. "Very harsh and very cruel bill," said Linda Homscheid.

Demonstrators for and against the president also faced-off on the issue of immigration.