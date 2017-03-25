Amanda Seyfried Welcomes First Child With Thomas Sadoski

Three months after she threw him a birthday bash, Khloe Kardashian got a surprise soiree of her own from her NBA player beau, Tristan Thompson, late Sunday night. MORE: Khloe Kardashian Gets a Cooking Lesson from Tristan Thompson The reality star, who officially turns 33 on Tuesday, looked sho...
HBD, Ari! Ariana Grande turned 24 on Monday, and some of the most important people in her life took to social media to celebrate. WATCH: Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Duet at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert, Spark Engagement Rumors With Huge Ring "Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul ...
Hey, if it works! Blac Chyna is loving her post-baby body and spent the weekend showing it off. The 29-year-old reality star rocked several sheer looks on the red carpet, flashing lots of leg and cleavage in the bold ensembles.
Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot enjoyed a little Fast & Furious reunion on Friday, and the pair brought along their babies to make it a real family affair.
Issa Rae's HBO comedy, Insecure, returns for its second season next month, and the actress and producer is dishing on what fans can expect from the new episodes.
New Edition scored a major honor on Sunday night, accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 BET Awards.
Jamie Foxx is a huge fan of his new film Baby Driver -- but the same can't be said for some of his other recent films.
Chance the Rapper was honored with a Humanitarian Award at the 2017 BET Awards, and the artist delivered a stirring speech that brought the audience to their feet with a message of hope and a call to action.