Truck falls into Otay Mesa sink hole

The La Jolla Playhouse continues to make a name for itself in the theater world.And just recently, the playhouse's world famous director Christopher Ashley won a Tony Award for "Best Director of a Musical" for "Come From Away."
A fire that charred 36 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 100 percent contained Monday evening.
An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.
A former Marine who pleaded guilty to biting a San Diego sheriff's deputy was sentenced to three years probation and a year in jail Monday, pending a veteran's court review.
A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges.
It's the summer thriller that is already getting a lot of buzz ahead of its debut. The CBS show called "Salvation" focuses on a small group of people who know that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth.
Two local girls are showing off some serious hardware after the Martial Arts World Championships this weekend.
The North American Soccer League officially announced Monday that an expansion franchise will begin play in San Diego next year and build a privately financed North County stadium.
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that left two other men dead and a third wounded at a National City apartment building.