Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child Together -- See the Cute First Photo!

Bristol Palin celebrated her husband, Dakota Meyer's, 29th birthday on Monday, sharing a cute snap of the Marine Corps vet and her son, Tripp, posing with a birthday treat.
This season of America's Got Talent has seen its fair share of mind-blowing magic acts, from a techno-wizard who could control people's phones to a close-up magician who turned quarters into rose petals.
Charlotte Church has lost her baby weeks after she and her boyfriend, musician Jonathan Powell, announced that she was pregnant.