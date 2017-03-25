Protesters rally against Rep. Duncan Hunter in Escondido

A dog that beat the odds living on her own in the Miramar Landfill for two years is recovering well.
Lucy recently had surgery on one of her knees and still needs an additional surgery.
News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch stopped by her vet appointment to show us how she's doing.
A News 8 team member added a new family member to her home. While puppies can be adorable, they are also a lot of work. News 8's Marcella reports from Torrey Highlands with how the new addition means new responsibilities for the whole family.
The La Jolla Playhouse continues to make a name for itself in the theater world.And just recently, the playhouse's world famous director Christopher Ashley won a Tony Award for "Best Director of a Musical" for "Come From Away."
A fire that charred 36 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 100 percent contained Monday evening.
An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.
A former Marine who pleaded guilty to biting a San Diego sheriff's deputy was sentenced to three years probation and a year in jail Monday, pending a veteran's court review.
A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges.
It's the summer thriller that is already getting a lot of buzz ahead of its debut. The CBS show called "Salvation" focuses on a small group of people who know that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth.
Two local girls are showing off some serious hardware after the Martial Arts World Championships this weekend.