Lifeguards rescue stranded paraglider off cliff in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A paraglider pilot who became stranded on a cliff overlooking Black's Beach was rescued Saturday afternoon by San Diego lifeguards.



San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel responded at about 1 p.m. to the Saddleback area near the intersection of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive and Torrey Pines Road below the glider port, according to SDFD officials.



The glider pilot was not injured, but became stuck on a bluff about 20 feet above the beach.

Lifeguards lowered the pilot to the beach below.

