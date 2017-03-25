Lifeguards rescue stranded paraglider off cliff in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lifeguards rescue stranded paraglider off cliff in La Jolla

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of: Scout Brown Courtesy of: Scout Brown

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A paraglider pilot who became stranded on a cliff overlooking Black's Beach was rescued Saturday afternoon by San Diego lifeguards.
   
San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel responded at about 1 p.m. to the Saddleback area near the intersection of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive and Torrey Pines Road below the glider port, according to SDFD officials.
   
The glider pilot was not injured, but became stuck on a bluff about 20 feet above the beach. 

Lifeguards lowered the pilot to the beach below.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.