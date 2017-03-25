Lawmakers hold town hall meeting on health care issues

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) hosted a public town hall meeting on health care issues Saturday morning after the GOP’s decision to withdraw the American Health Care Act.

Lawmakers Gloria, Congresswoman Susan Davis, Senator Ed Hernandez and Senator Toni Atkins were at the University of California San Diego campus to discuss the Affordable Health Care Act and how future changes may impact citizens.

On Friday, the GOP announced it would withdraw its health care bill and Congressman Issa issued this statement:

"We will go back to the drawing board and get this right for each and every American concerned with high costs in their health care and ever-dwindling choices and access to care," Issa said.

Demonstrators continue to gather outside of both Congressman Issa and Rep. Duncan Hunter offices in ongoing protests on plans to repeal Obamacare.

