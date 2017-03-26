Police Arrest Man Dressed As The Joker And Carrying Around Sword

Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for the brutal murder of a Philadelphia woman who was viciously attacked on the shortcut she regularly took home.
An Alabama man cleaning out his piano was stunned to find two pipe bombs inside the musical instrument, cops said.
Leslie Jones is blasting the Ritz-Carlton hotel chain on social media, claiming the swanky hospitality chain is racist.
One woman is on a mission to find $2 million in hidden treasure that an eccentric millionaire says he buried somewhere in a vast area stretching from Montana to New Mexico.
For the first time, DeMario Jackson is dishing salacious details as he explains his side of the story in the Bachelor in Paradise controversy.
The call to the California Highway Patrol came from a concerned motorist who reported a tiny kitten stuck in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Jury selection for former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli’s fraud trial got off to a rocky start, as several potential were dismissed after they admitted they were disgusted by the so-called “Pharma Bro,” according to reports.
Parishioners of a California church are in shock after cops say a girl was sexually assaulted while playing outside.