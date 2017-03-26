Former Teacher, 50, And 15-Year-Old Teen He Disappeared With All - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former Teacher, 50, And 15-Year-Old Teen He Disappeared With Allegedly Wrote Love Letters to Each Other

Updated: Mar 26, 2017 9:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.