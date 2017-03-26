Police chase ends in crash, motorcyclist killed

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8/CNS) - A speeding frenzy filled a National City street Sunday morning.

Some witnesses said it looked like a motorcyclist was going 100 miles per hour before slamming his Yamaha bike into a cinder block wall.

"It looked bad," said witness Zaiht Gonzalez. "It was in pieces everywhere."

Gonzalez is a Metro PCS worker who caught the aftermath of the crash at his building.

"I went to the back to throw out some boxes and the back end of the motorcycle was lifted up against the division wall in the back and the front end was in pieces all over the floor," he said.

San Diego Police said around 9:30 a.m., an officer saw the motorcyclist run a stop sign at Pinecrest Avenue and Murray Ridge Road.

When the officer tried to get the motorcycle stop, he sped south bound on the 805, starting a near 10-mile police pursuit. It continued to the exit at East Plaza Boulevard and Euclid before the motorcyclist lost control and crashed, dying on scene.

"The driver could have at any point stopped for the officers and ultimately his lack of control of the motorcycle led to this very unfortunate outcome," said San Diego Police Department's Lt. Charles Lara.

The 23-year-old male motorcycle driver had a 23-year-old female passenger who was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries including a broken arm, back injury and multiple abrasions.

Witnesses were shocked the chase was because of a simple traffic violation.

"It was unfortunate, something [that] could have been taken care of in minutes, now look at how they ended up," said Zaiht Gonzalez.

A stunning scene for two 13-year-old girls who saw the end of the deadly crash.

"I wouldn't have done it," said witness Hailey Baucom. "I would just let them catch me, because like they're just sacrificing their life now."

No other injuries were reported and no names have been released.